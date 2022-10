Worlds of Fun bans NFL player after he pushes photographer after game

Following Monday night’s 30–29 Chiefs win over the Raiders, Las Vegas star receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman as he was leaving the game in the player’s tunnel. On Tuesday, Worlds of Fun, announced that Adams has been “permanently banned” from their park.

