Worlds of Fun announces Zambezi Zinger, a wood roller coaster borrowing from the original steel ride

Zambezi Zinger will include layout elements from the original Schwarzkopf roller coaster that operated on the same site. From the official site:

The new Zambezi Zinger roller coaster will take guests on a thrilling journey above its galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame, dropping guests from an iconic spiral lift hill into a low-to-the-ground track that races through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti.

Packed with several moments of airtime, banked turns and quick transitions, riders are connected to the feeling of an epic safari chase and fast-paced adventure!