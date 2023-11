World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland

A full decade after the Walt Disney Co.’s musical animation Frozen became a worldwide box-office phenomenon — and the enduring soundtrack to the lives of parents with little kids everywhere — the very first theme park attraction dedicated to the film is set to open its doors Monday at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

