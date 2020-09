Worker falls to death from Orlando StarFlyer

Posted Monday, September 14, 2020 11:42 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A 21-year-old man fell 200 feet to his death Monday morning while conducting a daily safety check on the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando tourist’s district, deputies said. The fatal accident was reported around 7:40 a.m. at ICON Park on International Drive.

