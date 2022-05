Worker dies after fall from ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Posted Yesterday, 9:58 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A man was killed Monday morning after falling from a ferris wheel he was working on at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an iconic Ocean City amusement park. Robert W. Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, was a welder working for a subcontractor.

Read more from NJ.com.

Related parks Gillian's Wonderland

Comments: 0