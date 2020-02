Woman sues Universal Orlando over Volcano Bay shock

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios Orlando after she was allegedly electrocuted at Volcano Bay. April Carlino filed the suit in November for the incident which she said occurred on June 2 of last year. She is seeking $15,000 in the suit, in addition to interest and legal costs.

