Woman sues Disney for injuries sustained on water slide

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, claiming that she reportedly suffered an "injurious wedgie" while riding an attraction at the theme park destination's Typhoon Lagoon water park years ago. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Orange County, Florida, by Emma and Edward McGuinness. The couple is seeking $50,000 in damages after Emma, 33, allegedly suffered injuries during the couple’s visit to the water park in October 2019.

Read more from People.

Comments: 10