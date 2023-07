Woman injured by Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster part sues Cedar Fair

Posted | Contributed by Jephry

The Michigan woman who was injured in 2021 when she was struck in the head by a piece of metal that dislodged from the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point has filed a lawsuit against the parent company and others, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for alleged negligence.

Read more from WEWS/Cleveland.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 2