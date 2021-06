Woman found unreposnsive on Holiday World's Voyage, dies at hospital

A woman was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unresponsive on The Voyage at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. The ride was inspected and, according to the social media post, it was determined the ride operated as intended. The ride remained closed Friday evening out of respect for the family.

