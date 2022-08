Woman dies in fall from German roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

A 57-year-old woman, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was thrown from a roller coaster at the Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park in Klotten on Saturday afternoon and fell 26ft to her death. According to the Koblenz public prosecutor's office, she "slid out of her seat while the carriage went through a curve before she fell off the track from a height of about eight meters."

Read more from The Daily Mail.

Comments: 0