Woman dies in fall from French roller coaster

Posted Monday, July 6, 2020 9:59 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A woman died after falling from a roller coaster in a theme park in Oise, in northern France. The accident occurred on Saturday at Parc Saint-Paul, where the woman, 32, fell while riding the Formula 1 Coaster. Emergency services were called immediately but were unable to resuscitate the victim, who died on the scene, the park said.

