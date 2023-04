Wildcat's Revenge topped off at Hersheypark

The pinnacle of the 140-foot tall lift hill of Wildcat’s Revenge was topped off on Monday, April 17. This completes the lift hill structure of the new coaster, which is a steel truss painted black. Rocky Mountain Construction, the designer and manufacturer of the roller coaster, has used a similar lift hill support structure on some of its other coasters.

