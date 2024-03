Wildcat getting vertically laminated track treatment at Lake Compounce

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The park’s 100-year-old Wildcat roller coaster will reopen after going through the first phase of a two-year wood re-tracking project with Gravity Group, using their vertically laminated, prefabricated track.

