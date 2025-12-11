Wild Waves announces final season

Posted | Contributed by hambone

From the press release:

Wild Waves Theme Park in Federal Way, Washington, announced that the 2026 operating season will be its final year of operation. The park will open as planned on May 23, 2026, and close to the public on November 1, 2026.

“We are thankful for our guests, team members, and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends,” said Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks. “Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season.”

Wild Waves is operated by Premier Parks, LLC, headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and the land is owned by Jeff Stock of EPI Realty Holdings, Inc.

Since opening its gates in 1977, Wild Waves has welcomed millions of guests across the Pacific Northwest region, offering a unique combination of theme park thrills and refreshing waterpark fun.

Wild Waves employs approximately 35 full-time and 800 seasonal team members. All previously purchased 2026 group events, season passes, and ticket packages will be fully honored for the 2026 season.

Despite the forthcoming closure, Wild Waves plans to deliver a full and vibrant 2026 season.

“Wild Waves will be open for business beginning in May with our thrilling rides, refreshing waterpark fun throughout the summer, and our popular Fright Fest Halloween celebration, concluding with the park closing on November 1, 2026,” Burke continued. “In its final year of operation, the park will celebrate the memories, nostalgia, and family fun with themed events, and special promotions.”

Jeff Stock, owner of the property and longtime partner of Premier Parks, shared his appreciation for the park’s legacy and the collaboration behind its final season. “I am grateful for my longstanding partnership with Premier Parks and appreciate their dedication to delivering a full and successful final season for our guests and community.”

“We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area,” Stock added. “Plans for the site are currently in preliminary stages, with goals beneficial to the city and surrounding areas. Additional details will be released as the project moves through planning and community review processes.”