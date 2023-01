West Edmonton Mall retiring Mindbender roller coaster after 37 years

Thirty-seven years of thrills on the world’s largest indoor triple looped roller coaster have come to an end at West Edmonton Mall’s Galaxyland. The Mindbender closure was announced on the Galaxyland website Monday morning by vice president of parks and attractions, Lori Bethel.

