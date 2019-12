West Coast Racers soft opens at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Posted Yesterday, 4:13 PM | Contributed by Jeff

The new West Coast Racers “soft opened” on Saturday, Dec. 21 to Six Flags Magic Mountain members anxious to experience the unique mobius track coaster. Magic Mountain annual passholders will get their chance to ride West Coast Racers during a test-and-adjust preview period leading up to the official grand opening on Jan. 9. The oft-delayed coaster was initially planned to open in summer 2019.

