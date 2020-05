Walt Disney World will start opening July 11 with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom

Posted Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:51 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom, will reopen on July 11. Disney World’s other major parks, Epcot and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Social distancing and mask rules will be in place, and capacity will be limited by reservation.

