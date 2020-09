Walt Disney World will keep water parks closed through March

Posted Yesterday, 9:57 AM | Contributed by Jeff

In an update on its website, Walt Disney World said it plans to open either Disney’s Blizzard Beach or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon on March 7, 2021, pending government approvals. Disney didn’t specify which water park would open, saying that it would share more details at a later time. The planned reopening date could change.

Read more from Spectrum News 13.

