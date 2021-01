Walt Disney World vacation planner helps woman escape domestic abuse

Posted Monday, January 25, 2021 10:22 AM | Contributed by Jeff

An alert Walt Disney World ticket booker was able to help a Pennsylvania woman who called pretending to buy theme park tickets but was really trying to get away from her abusive boyfriend. According to a report from the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania, a Disney employee called 911 and said she had a woman on the line who she believed needed help.

Read more and see video from WESH/Orlando.

