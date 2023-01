Walt Disney World unions likely to reject contract offer

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The company’s five-year offer would raise salaries for cast members by a minimum of $1 an hour per year, taking most workers to at least $20 an hour by 2026. The six union locals working under the current contract want an immediate $3 an hour raise, or a 20% raise, for what it says is 75% of the members currently making $15 an hour, plus an additional $1 an hour raise every year after that.

Read more from CNN.

Comments: 0