Walt Disney World to resume annual pass sales

New sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20! Please know, as we look to provide a great experience for our Passholders, the quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time.

For eligible DVC Members, we’ve got great news for you too, as you’ll have the opportunity to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online beginning April 13 as part of your Membership Magic benefits.