Walt Disney World sues Orange County over tax assessment again

Posted Sunday, June 14, 2020 3:59 PM | Contributed by BrettV

In what’s become an annual event, Disney is suing Property Appraiser Rick Singh over its property taxes, arguing the 2019 appraisals are too high. Disney filed a dozen lawsuits this week in Orange Circuit Court over the tax assessments for its theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures on its sprawling property.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Comments: 0