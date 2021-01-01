Walt Disney World restarts college program with new residences

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official cast and community page:

The Disney College Program is back and today we welcomed the first of many students to call the new Flamingo Crossings Village home. What a joyous day for all our future Cast Members as they start this new adventure filled with hope, inspiration, and magic. We are so excited to welcome them into our Cast family as they get settled and begin their training this week.