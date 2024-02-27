Walt Disney World Resort guests will get free time in water park on check-in day in 2025

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the Disney Parks blog post:

Disney Resort hotel guests arriving in 2025 can enjoy admission to one of our water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park or Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, on their check-in day – included in their stay. Our water parks have something for everyone: big thrills, lazy rivers, wave pools, interactive play areas for younger kids and even water slides the whole family can enjoy together. The fun can start on day one at a Disney water park when you stay in the Disney Resorts Collection!