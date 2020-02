Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro says investment in cast members critical to guest experience

Posted Friday, February 7, 2020 9:58 AM | Contributed by BrettV

Josh D'Amaro, 48, began his new role at Walt Disney World in November 2019 after serving as president at Disneyland Resort in California. He took the helm from George Kalogridis, who was promoted to president of Disney's segment development and enrichment. D'Amaro arrived in Orlando in the midst of great changes taking place at Walt Disney World.

