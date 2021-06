Walt Disney World offering $1,000 bonuses for certain housekeeping and kitchen staff

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney Co. is offering $1,000 bonuses to recruit new housekeepers and select kitchen staff at its Florida theme parks, just months after laying off some 32,000 employees. Housekeepers, making $16 an hour, and line cooks, earning $18, can receive the money if they stay on the job for at least 90 days, according to the company’s website.

Read more from Bloomberg.

Comments: 0