Walt Disney World gets green light for affordable housing project

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Despite local objections against it, Walt Disney World recently received the green light for its affordable housing development. The project hopes to build 1,369 units of mixed-income housing, with 1,000 of these being reserved as "affordable" homes. The new community will be located a few miles away from the Magic Kingdom Park. County Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve, with the dissenting vote coming from the commissioner representing the nearby Horizon West area.

