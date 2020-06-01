Walt Disney World cancels Halloween event, promises "modified" Food & Wine

Posted Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:42 PM | Contributed by Jeff

One staple of the fall season at the Walt Disney World Resort is the annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Today, we’re pleased to share that not only have we cooked up a creative, modified festival experience... We know the popular musical acts during the "Eat to the Beat Concert Series" often pack the house and, in an effort to accommodate proper physical distancing, we will not be able to host these concerts this year.

While assessing another fall special event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we determined that many of its hallmarks – stage shows, parades and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.