Walt Disney World announces range of opening dates and attractions

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is opening March 4, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive cruise style two-night attraction, will begin “transporting” guests to a galaxy far, far away in 2021. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open summer 2020 in the France pavilion at Epcot. Mickey Shorts Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios will show an original short film in the style of the popular Disney Channel animated series "Mickey Mouse." Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure is coming to Epcot. Three new films will debut at Epcot in January, and a number of new restaurants will open next year.

