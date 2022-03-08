(UPDATED) Walt Disney Company facing internal pressure over Florida's "don't say gay" bill

Posted Wednesday, March 9, 2022 10:27 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney employees are showing their outrage over the entertainment company's decision not to denounce Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would limit discussion of sexuality and gender in Florida schools. According to the accountability news site Popular Information, "in the last two years, Disney has donated $197,162 to members of the Florida legislature that have already voted for the 'Don't Say Gay' legislation," including to sponsors of the bill, Florida Rep. Joe Harding (R) and state Sen. Dennis Baxley (R).

Read more from NPR.

UPDATE (21:00 Eastern): CEO Bob Chapek intends to schedule a meeting with DeSantis, and the company committed $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign. Read more from The New York Times.

Comments: 42