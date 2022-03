Walk-out planned by some Disney corporate workers over position on Florida "don't say gay" bill

Posted Tuesday, March 22, 2022 10:12 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney Co. employees at corporate locations across the U.S. plan to get up from their desks and head to the exits Tuesday to protest CEO Bob Chapek's response to Florida legislation that LGBTQ advocates have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. CEO Bob Chapek has come under intense internal criticism and public scrutiny for not having taken a more forceful stand against HB 1557.

Read more from NBC News.

Comments: 2