Waldameer owner Paul Nelson dies at 89

Paul Nelson, who delivered fun and thrills to generations of Erie residents and tourists as the owner of Waldameer Park & Water World, a once moribund collection of outdated rides that he transformed into a regional icon and recreational powerhouse yards away from the natural playlands of Presque Isle State Park and Lake Erie, died on Sunday. He was 89.

