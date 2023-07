Villain-Con previews start at Universal Studios Florida

The latest Minions attraction is now under a soft opening for all guests at Universal Studios Florida. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast has guests vying to be a part of the Vicious 6 by showing off their shooting skills. The attraction features a moving pathway as guests carry a blaster through the various sets.

