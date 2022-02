Video: Hybrid roller coaster Iron Gwazi opens next month at Busch Gardens Tampa

How did Busch Gardens Tampa Bay partner with Rocky Mountain Construction, RMC, to design and open Iron Gwazi, a new hybrid roller coaster opening March 11? Busch Gardens invited Funworld to explore how the new ride came together.

See the video from IAAPA Funworld.

