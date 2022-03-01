Valleyfair softening Halloween event for family-friendly feel

Posted Tuesday, March 1, 2022 12:06 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Halloween celebrations at Valleyfair are transforming in 2022 as we say goodbye to Halloween Haunt and introduce Tricks and Treats, our all-new, over-the-top, larger-than-life, gotta-be-there Halloween event with all fun and no fright. From little goblins to grown-up ghouls, everyone will find ghastly great things to do for Halloween. Plus, we’ve got skeleTONS of delicious seasonal treats, drinks and, of course, candy!