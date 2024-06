Valleyfair closes three rides due to flooding

Floodwaters that have ravaged much of southern Minnesota have reached the metro, putting parts of Valleyfair in Shakopee underwater. Closed until further notice are the Renegade and Excalibur roller coasters and Thunder Canyon, a white-water rafting ride.

