University of Mount Union student reflects on "Face Your Fear" project to overcome roller coaster fear

Posted Thursday, November 4, 2021 3:50 PM | Contributed by OhioStater

From the article:

I decided to take Abnormal Psychology because I wanted to learn more about various mental illnesses. With hopes to become a physician one day, I want to learn more about the assessment and diagnosis of mental illnesses so I can ensure the best care for my future patients. I had no idea that this class included the Face Your Fear project with a trip to cedar point when scheduling to take it. Quite honestly, if you told me I had to face my fears in this class before scheduling I probably would’ve taken another psychology class. Reflecting on this class today, I can say it’s one of my favorite classes and I’m a better person today because of it.

The Face Your Fear project is centered around helping students face their fear of roller coasters, ending with a trip to Cedar Point. Those with roller coaster fears chose one or two rides to be their goal rides, with my goals being Millennium Force and Gatekeeper.