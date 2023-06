University of Central Florida announces attractions management degree program

As the global industry expands, the University of Central Florida wants to help students lead it. Starting this fall, students can enroll in the new theme park and attraction management undergraduate program. Classes will be held in person at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management and online. It's the first of its kind in the state.

