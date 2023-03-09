Universal's Texas project gets green light from local city council

Breaking ground on construction for Universal Parks & Resorts will soon be a reality after Frisco City Council on Tuesday approved zoning for the theme park along with $12.7 million in performance-based financial incentives for infrastructure improvements.

Residents living at Cobb Hill Estates, the closest neighborhood to where the theme park will be built, have said they felt blindsided and have shown up in force at community meetings with questions about the project.

Read more from The Dallas Morning News.

