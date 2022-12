Universal's Epic Universe on track for 2025 opening, according to NBCUniversal CEO

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

As construction continues on Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, executives remain firm on the 2025 timeline for the park’s debut. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said that construction hadn’t been impacted by major supply chain issues, with it in the “vertical” phase.

Read more from Spectrum News 13 (Orlando).

Related parks Universal's Epic Universe

Comments: 12