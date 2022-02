Universal targets summer 2025 for Epic Universe

Universal Orlando’s upcoming theme park, Epic Universe, is expected to open by summer 2025, Comcast executives said Thursday during an investors call. Epic Universe was originally projected to open in 2023 before work was paused in spring 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work resumed in March of 2021.

