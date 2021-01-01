Universal Studios Japan closes again

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site, translated to English:

Universal Studios Japan will be temporarily closed from April 25th to May 11th in response to a request for a practical closure of no spectators at the theme park following the issuance of an "emergency declaration" to Osaka Prefecture. We will be closed. The period may be extended depending on the situation.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the guests who were looking forward to the visit. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.