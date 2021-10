Universal Studios Japan announces partnership with Pokémon

Today in Osaka, Universal Studios Japan announced it’s entering into a creative partnership with The Pokémon Company. Earlier this year, Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan. This is also the result of a creative partnership between USJ and the Kyoto-based game company.

