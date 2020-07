Universal Studios cancels Halloween Horror Nights for Hollywood and Florida

Universal Orlando has canceled Halloween Horror Nights for this year. The popular after-hours scare fest, held for nearly three decades at Universal Studios theme park, is the latest event to be scrubbed by the coronavirus pandemic. It has also been cancelled for the Hollywood park.

