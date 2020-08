Universal revenue plummets 94%, Epic Universe construction indefinitely on hold

Revenue at Universal theme parks fell 94% to $87 million during the second quarter when most of its parks were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Comcast said Thursday. The company also paused construction on the new Epic Universe park, and is unsure when it will resume.

