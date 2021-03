Universal Orlando to resume building Epic Universe

Work is resuming on Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe, and the company said it will create thousands of jobs in the Central Florida region. Construction on Universal’s fourth theme park was halted in July due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been slated to open in 2023, but it’s unclear how long the delay will push back the opening.

