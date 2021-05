Universal Orlando stops temperature checks, reduces social distance

With new guidance from the CDC and other health leaders in mind, Universal Orlando Resort is doing away with temperature screenings and reducing social distancing requirements at its theme parks. Effective Thursday, guests will no longer have their temperature checked before entering the property and the social distancing markers will be reduced to 3 feet.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

