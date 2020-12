Universal Orlando settles water slide lawsuit

Posted Yesterday, 9:52 AM | Contributed by BrettV

The man who broke his neck on a Volcano Bay water slide in 2019 has settled his lawsuit against Universal, ending the litigation that revealed other guests were getting hurt on the same ride before the theme park closed and revised it. Court records indicate the lawsuit was resolved last month but don’t disclose the terms of the settlement.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Comments: 0