Universal Orlando previews Isle of Berk at Epic Universe

Get a peek at the attractions and experiences that await in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, one of the five amazing worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025. Members of the creative team provide exciting details about the fire-breathing fun and adventure you’ll find at Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, including a roller coaster ride through the Isle of Berk, a spectacular live stage show, a thrilling dragon racing trainer attraction, flying dragons and more.