Universal Orlando lets go of 1,123 salary employees, including Universal Creative

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Universal Orlando is laying off 1,123 salaried employees at its creative division, theme parks and resorts, the company has disclosed in a federally required notice of mass layoffs. Universal disclosed in the notice that 373 employees losing their jobs worked at the Universal Creative office. The majority of the layoffs — 678 people — are occurring at offices located near the theme parks. None of these positions involved hourly workers, the company said.

